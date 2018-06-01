Former Badger Austin Ramesh retires

Former Badgers fullback Austin Ramesh announced he's retiring from football.

In an Instagram post Thursday night, Ramesh said he'd been dealing with "the negative effects of head injuries" and had decided to step away from the game.

The Land O'Lakes native was a versatile part of Wisconsin's offense in his years there.

This year he'd signed on with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

"I am grateful for the opportunities football has give me and the people I have met along the way, but I look forward to a healthy and successful future without it," he said in his post.