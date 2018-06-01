Semi driver accused of crashing into school bus held on $35,000 cash bond

Police were desperately trying to locate a semi reported to be driving erratically before it slammed into the back of a school bus May 23, injuring 19 students from Milwaukee.

Wayne Murphy, who prosecutors say was the semi driver, was ordered held on $35,000 cash bond during a court hearing today in Columbia County. Prosecutors asked for a $75,000 cash bond, saying Murphy had no ties to the area.

Prosecutors say Murphy, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was under the influence of opioids and benzoids when he crashed into the rear of a school bus that was off to the side of I39/90 near Lodi.

They said in court today that prior to the crash, authorities had several reports of a semi driving erratically and were searching for it when they received the call about the crash.

Prosecutors say they expect to have a criminal complaint ready within the next 10 days, and it likely will include multiple felony charges.

The bus, coming from a private school in Milwaukee on its way to the Wisconsin Dells for a field trip, had 26 students on board, five chaperones and a bus driver on board when it pulled over to the side for mechanical trouble.

A 15-year-old girl remains in critical condition at American Family Children's Hospital.