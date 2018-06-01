A central Wisconsin golf course adds final summer touches to iconic hole

The flower hole at Sentry World is world famous.

The flowers were planted one by one and the course director said it gives Sentry a unique touch.

"There are 33,000 flowers planted over the last few days that will be blooming and it just adds a really fun and unique element to our golf course for our guests," said Danny Rainbow the director of golf.

He said if a golf ball goes into the flower hole there is no penalty but golfers are advised to not go in and retrieve it themselves.