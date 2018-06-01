A central Wisconsin golf course adds final summer touches to ico - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

A central Wisconsin golf course adds final summer touches to iconic hole

By Victoria Saha, Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT Wis. (WAOW) -

The flower hole at Sentry World is world famous.

The flowers were planted one by one and the course director said it gives Sentry a unique touch.

"There are 33,000 flowers planted over the last few days that will be blooming and it just adds a really fun and unique element to our golf course for our guests," said Danny Rainbow the director of golf.

He said if a golf ball goes into the flower hole there is no penalty but golfers are advised to not go in and retrieve it themselves.

