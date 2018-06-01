Chippewa County deputies respond to false shooting call

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A Chippewa County man is in custody after making a call to police claiming there was an active shooter situation near Stanley.



According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, the Clark County Communications Center received a report of a shooting with multiple victims shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. The Stanley Police Department and the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office responded to the call.



The caller, Kevin M. Tetzlaff, said there were numerous gunshot victims inside a house at 36518 90th Ave. in the town of Delmar, just northwest of Stanley.



Schools were locked down, and the area was secured.

Police were able to call Tetzlaff out of the house, and determined there were no shooting victims inside. Two other people were in the house, but didn't know anything about the call. They were not arrested.



Police determined there was not a shooting and that Tetzlaff was using meth, which they said factored into his decision to make the call to police. He is in the Chippewa County Jail on a probation hold.



The incident remains under investigation.