Organizers look to public to help fund re-purposing of Rapids Mall

Dozens of people headed to the former Rapids Mall Friday afternoon for a look at renderings of a new conjoined YMCA and Boys & Girls Club center.

The organizations are trying to raise $1 million to help pay for construction for the facility in Wisconsin Rapids. They have already raised $21.5 million for the project.

"I'll tell you what, it's baseball season and we have rounded third base and we're heading for home," said one official.

Residents were shown design plans that featured an indoor aquatic center, wellness spaces, and a childhood center to name a few. People were also allowed inside the empty mall space.

Organizers said in the end, families win.

"It really puts us at the heart of not only addressing community needs but making it easy for folks to access this," said Bret Salscheider, the CEO of the South Wood Co. YMCA. "We anticipate this is gonna have a tremendous impact on a total life spectrum of an individual, really allows us to impact health and well being of children."

Officials said they hope to start construction in August.