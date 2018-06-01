Advocate for Korean War veterans stops in Plover

Hannah Y Kim is on a nationwide journey to visit Korean War memorials in all 50 states.



She spoke with area veterans at the Plover memorial in Worzella Pines Park Friday afternoon and showed them tokens of her appreciation.

Her goal is to raise awareness and funds for the addition of a memorial wall in Washington D.C. That wall would display the names of the nearly 37,000 military members who died, along with the 8,000 P.O.W.s and those listed as M.I.A.

While the wall was approved by congress in 2016, construction remains on hold until the project is funded.

"We're hoping that within 5 years we could raise enough money and build... because we're not building a memorial from scratch," said Kim. "We're adding a wall that would list the names, but it does take the will of the people who are moved to contribute a little bit that would honor. Just to say thank you to the veterans."

Retired Army Colonel Michael McKenna, one of several Korean War veterans in attendance, served two tours of duty in Korea.

"Oh I think it's tremendous," said McKenna. "Her story is very touching and heartwarming, and in particular, as I said, to honor Korean War veterans. It's been called the Forgotten War, but in our hearts it's definitely not forgotten."

When Kim was asked what she wants others to take away from her journey, she said the memorial isn't the only thing. Thanking Korean War veterans is also a priority of hers.

"People don't have to travel to all 50 states or 5,500 miles like me to say thank you," said Kim. "They can say thank you in their hometown. That's what I want people to know."