Democratic candidates for state treasurer fight to restore powers that have been taken.

OSHKOSH (AP) -

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Democratic candidates for state treasurer argue now is the time to fight to restore powers that have been taken away.

Three Democrats running for the seat spoke Saturday at the state party convention.

They are former Treasurer Dawn Marie Sass, former treasurer's office employee Cynthia Kaump and management consultant Sarah Godlewski.

Two Republicans are running.

The primary is Aug. 14.
 

