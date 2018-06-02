A 157 year old flag from the Civil War is on display at a Green - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A 157-year-old flag from the Civil War is on display at a Green Bay museum. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the flag with a "Great Star" pattern was hand sewn by a Green Bay woman and is on display at the Neville Public Museum. The flag is about 12 feet in length and 8 feet tall. It's believed to have flown for a rally at the beginning of the Civil War and to have been displayed over what was Fort Howard in Wisconsin until about 1865.

