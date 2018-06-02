Pleasant week ahead

Sunday night: Clearing and chilly.

Low: 45 Wind: WNW tapering to 5-10

Monday: Sunny then partly cloudy and warmer. 30% chance of a few showers later in the afternoon and evening.

High: 76 Wind: WNW 8-16

It certainly was a cool weekend across the region thanks to a potent low pressure system passing through. Gusty west-northwest winds wrapping around that low will gradually decrease heading into Sunday night, down to 5 to 10 mph. The clouds will gradually clear off as well as low temperatures slip down into the 40s. Monday should be a very nice day with sunny skies early then partly cloudy later. Highs should rebound nicely to the mid 70s with winds out of the west-northwest at 8 to 16 mph. A weak cold front will push through in the late afternoon and evening providing a small chance of a few spotty showers.

Tuesday will once again be pleasant with highs in the 70s. Somewhat more humid air will flow in Wednesday from the southwest as the next weather system approaches. This will bring a 40% chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms later Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Most of Thursday looks partly sunny with highs around 80.

Friday should be a fine day with partly cloudy skies and highs around 80. The next chance of showers or storms arrives on Saturday with highs staying in the mid to upper 70s. That will followed by pleasant conditions Sunday with highs still in the 70s. We could climb into the 80s after that.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:55 p.m., 3-June 2018