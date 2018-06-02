Showers tonight, then cool and breezy Sunday

Tonight: Showers likely, diminishing toward morning. A few T-storms possible early.

Low: 53 Wind: E/SE 6-12

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A shower possible early, then a few isolated showers during the afternoon.

High: 64 Wind: W/NW 15-25 with higher gusts

Sunshine developed over northern, northeastern, and parts of eastern Wisconsin during the afternoon, otherwise cloud cover lingered over the rest of the area. The winds from the east/northeast were breezy at times, and it was cool. Highs mostly ranged through the 60s, with some low 70s where the sunshine occurred.

Showers and T-storms developed into the area during the afternoon, triggered by a wave of low pressure and cold front located over the northern Plains. The low and front will track southeastward through the evening and tonight, triggering additional showers and possible T-storms.

A few showers could linger into Sunday morning, with the rest of the day be breezy and cool. Isolated showers will be possible during the afternoon especially north of Wausau.

Next week should be warmer overall. Breezy northwest to west winds are expected Monday. A few showers and T-storms will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning as a cold front approaches and tracks southward through the state. There will be another chance of showers and T-storms later Wednesday into Thursday as a wave of low pressure approaches and moves through.

Have a good night and a splendid Sunday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. June 2, 2018