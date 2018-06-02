State Track 2018: The 400 belongs to North Central Wisconsin

What a day it was for North Central Wisconsin...especially in the 400 meter race.



First it was Julianne Barkholz of Newman Catholic in 3A taking the gold.



Then in 2A, it's Witt-Birn's Maddy Pietz turning in a first place performance.



Then, who else, but Brooke Jaworski, becoming a three time state champion in the 400.



You can definitely say the 400 belongs to north central Wisconsin.



"It's so awesome to know that the central area really dominates in the 400. And that's awesome to compete with those girls, it's an honor. I'm just so happy for them, and I'm happy for us, and I'm just so happy to be here," said Julianne Barkholz, Newman Catholic Senior.



Jaworski was not done by a long shot, though.

In Friday's meet, she set the state record for the 300 meter hurdles.

In today's meet, she beat her own record, finishing with a time 41.40 seconds.



"It's always exciting, very humbling experience. I just hope to keep breaking new barriers and seeing what I can do," said Jaworski

And our other 400 champ, Pietz, also taking gold in the 100 meter dash, a day after setting the state record in the same event.

"It's surreal to think that I have finally got a state record by myself. I have one in the 4 by 4 with my 4 by 4 team. But to do it by myself is a surreal feeling," said Pietz..

The men of Central Wisconsin also turned in an impressive showing today.

D.C. Everest's Kaleb Shuster clears a meet high of 15 feet to take home the gold in pole vault.



"It's crazy. It's something I've been dreaming about ever since I've started pole vaulting, and then to actually have it happen, I don't know if it's actually sunk in it. It's kind of a surreal feeling. It's awesome," Shuster said.



And Wild Rose's Ashton Schwartman proves the 400 is not just for the women of central Wisconsin.

The freshman takes home gold in his first state meet.

"I was just feeling pure joy that I'm a freshman, I just took the 400 meter title. It just felt amazing to do it at such a young age as a freshman," said Schwartman.



In the women's 1600 meter run, it's Edgar sophomore Marissa Ellenbecker makes her move on the third lap of the four lap race. She puts Rachel Lawton of Flambeau behind her and keeps her there.

She credits her nighttime ritual with getting her on the podium in this race.

"Coach tells us when we're in practice, like, when we go home tonight, go to bed an hour earlier, and eat right and get a lot of sleep, and if you have time to visualize your race, and how you want it to go, and think about it, and it just prepared me and got me all ready," Ellenbecker said.



And Rosholt, looking for three straight state titles in the 4x800, take the lead into the final lap, and finish with ease.

The team of Dausen Anderson, Sawyer Fleming, Zach Lepak and Josh Zick get Rosholt on the podium.

"It's really unreal. This year has been more of a struggle than the last two years, and to come out on top, I think this year it means a lot more than the last two years, especially being three years in a row," Fleming said.

Witt-Bern's girls team took home the team title in the D2, Wausau West girls finished 3rd in D1, Wild Rose boys finished in a tie for 2nd in D3, while Newman Catholic girls finished in a tie for 3rd in D3.