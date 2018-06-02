Hundreds gather for antique car show in Wausau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Hundreds gather for antique car show in Wausau

By Victoria Saha, Multimedia Journalist
Over 80 antique cars lined up at Eagles Club in Wausau for their first annual antique car show.

Some cars even dated back to the 1920s.

One owner of a 1929 Ford Coup said collected antique cars is a way to take part in history.

"This is our first car show so it's the beginning of a new history for us," said Laurie Prochnow. "We drive it around and it get's a lot of stares."

Judging was based many aspects such as paint and body, exterior trim and more.

All proceeds from the show went towards to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight and Man of Honor. 

