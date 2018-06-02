Clay Matthews sent to ER after softball injury - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Clay Matthews sent to ER after softball injury

Posted:
By Taralynn Asack, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
Connect
GREEN BAY (WAOW) -

Green Bay Packers linebacker, Clay Matthews, went to the emergency room after taking a line drive to the face at the annual Green and Gold Charity Softball Game in Grand Chute today.

Matthews tweeted that he will have to have surgery to fix his broken nose.

He also thanked fans for their support.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that “the belief” is that Matthews suffered a broken nose and nothing more it appears that Matthews has avoided any serious damage – which would be a major relief.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.