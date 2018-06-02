Clay Matthews sent to ER after softball injury

Green Bay Packers linebacker, Clay Matthews, went to the emergency room after taking a line drive to the face at the annual Green and Gold Charity Softball Game in Grand Chute today.

Matthews tweeted that he will have to have surgery to fix his broken nose.

He also thanked fans for their support.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that “the belief” is that Matthews suffered a broken nose and nothing more it appears that Matthews has avoided any serious damage – which would be a major relief.