The fatal shootings of two paralegals on Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona, have been linked to the killing of Steven E. Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist known for his work on high-profile cases like the JonBenet Ramsey investigation, and who was shot miles away less than a day earlier.

Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were both shot about 2:15 p.m. yesterday near a law office where they worked as paralegals.

One of the women was shot in the head and attempted to get help by flagging down a bus parked at a nearby intersection near the law firm.

The woman was then rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Responding officers then found the other woman who was wounded.

Today investigators say “Our investigation has determined that this double homicide is related to the shooting of Steven Pitt.”

Pitt was a 59 year old father who was found shot to death outside of his Phoenix office last week.

Police describe the suspected shooter as a bald Caucasian man wearing a dark hat with a short brim.

When asked if Dr. Pitt’s killing could have been connected to his work, Sergeant Lewis said investigators “haven’t ruled it out.”

Steven Pitt & Associates is headquartered in Phoenix, but Pitt worked on a number of nationally known cases, including Ramsey's murder.

The murder of the 6-year-old beauty pageant competitor found dead in the basement of her family's home in Colorado, home has never been solved.

