Kim Jong Un sent a huge letter to President Donald Trump

By Taralynn Asack, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
The North Korean Summit in Singapore is back on. 

Kim Jong Un’s letter to President Donald Trump was a big deal -- it was also huge.

North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol met with President Trump at the White House on yesterday and he handed the president a large envelope containing a letter from Kim Jong Un.

After Trump's meeting with Kim Yong Chol, he said to reporters that once he reads the missive "I may be in for a big surprise, folks!”

