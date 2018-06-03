Kim Jong Un sent a huge letter to President Donald Trump

The North Korean Summit in Singapore is back on.

Kim Jong Un’s letter to President Donald Trump was a big deal -- it was also huge.

North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol met with President Trump at the White House on yesterday and he handed the president a large envelope containing a letter from Kim Jong Un.

After Trump's meeting with Kim Yong Chol, he said to reporters that once he reads the missive "I may be in for a big surprise, folks!”