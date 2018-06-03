Katrina Marty a Wisconsin State Champ commits to ASU - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Katrina Marty a Wisconsin State Champ commits to ASU

By Taralynn Asack, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American Katrina Marty from Madison, Wisconsin has announced her verbal commitment to Arizona State University’s class of 2023.

Marty won the 100 back (53.88) and took third in the 100 fly (55.32) at the 2017 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Meet in November. 

She represented the Madison Aquatic club at the Wisconsin 13 and also in Over Short Course Championships where she ended up winning the 100/200 back, 200 fly and 100 IM and was runner-up in the 100 fly.

The 100 IM and 200 fly were her personal bests. 

Marty also swam at NCSA Spring Championships. She was a B-finalist in the 50 back and 100 back and a D-finalist in the 200 IM, the latter with a PB.

