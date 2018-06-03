Truck driver is accused of being on drugs during when he crashed into a school bus

A judge is ordering a $35,000 dollar cash bail for a Wisconsin truck driver accused of being on drugs when he crashed into a school bus.

Wayne Murphy appeared in court last week.

He has been locked up since May 23rd, when his semi ran into the bus which was stopped on the side of the road.

The bus was filled with eighth graders on their way to a field trip to celebrate the end of the year.

26 people on the bus were hurt and five of them were critically injured.

Prosecutors now say Murphy was on a mix of Opioids and Benzoids at the time of the crash.

The judge says is he does post bail, Wayne Murphy, will not be allowed to drive, drink alcohol, or leave the state.