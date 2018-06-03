Wisconsin is on the road to putting a stop to elder abuse - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin is on the road to putting a stop to elder abuse

Posted:
By Taralynn Asack, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
MADISON (AP) -

 Wisconsin is trying to curb elder abuse and gather reliable evidence for prosecutions by handing out free surveillance cameras to family members so they can secretly record caregivers whom they suspect are hurting their loved ones.

Advocates say the programs provide peace of mind and evidence for investigators. Workers in the elderly care industry and privacy advocates say they consider it a disturbing government foray into private spying.
 

