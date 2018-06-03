Cranberry growers to possibly reduce sales - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Cranberry growers to possibly reduce sales

MADISON (AP) -

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin cranberry growers may have to reduce sales if the U.S. Department of Agriculture's federal market order is approved.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the USDA's proposal would limit the nation's cranberry crop to 75 percent of its typical size in order to decrease stocks and raise prices.
 

