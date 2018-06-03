Delta Air Line employees get a new look - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Delta Air Line employees get a new look

By Taralynn Asack, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) -

DODGEVILLE, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin-based Lands' End has made new uniforms for Delta Air Lines' employees, replacing the navy-and-red outfits they've worn for 30 years with purple attire.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Delta's 64,000 employees debuted the uniforms worldwide May 29.

The outfits were created by designer Zac Posen. A Lands' End official says it's the company's largest project so far in both number of people to be outfitted and revenue generated.

