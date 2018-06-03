Hundreds gather for Stevens Point Municipal Airport air show - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Hundreds gather for Stevens Point Municipal Airport air show

Posted:
By Victoria Saha, Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT Wis. (WAOW) -

Five different air crafts took to the skies Sunday for aerobatic aviation displays.

The airport puts on the air show every other year.

Event organizers said it's a great way to give back to the community and hopefully inspire more pilots.

"We want to show case our airport and hopefully inspire some younger generation of pilots because our pilot population is shrinking," said David Ladick.

The event was free to the public. 

