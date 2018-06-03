Top 5 Plays of the Week: June 3, 2018

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union:

No. 5 – Dausen Anderson, Sawyer Fleming, Zach Lepak and Josh Zick earn Rosholt's third consecutive title in the 4x800 relay.

No. 4 – Everest's Kaleb Schuster clears a meet-high 15 feet to take home first in the pole vault.

No. 3 – SPASH's Maddie Fink blasts a rocket over the fence for the four-bagger.

No. 2 – Krista Koenig knocks in the first goal of her team's 8 in the Regional Semifinal win.

No. 1 – Julianne Barkholz, Maddy Pietz and Brooke Jaworski all take home the crown in the 400-meter dash.