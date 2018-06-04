Changeable weather this week

Monday night: Spotty showers possible early, with partly cloudy to clear skies later.

Low: 49 Wind: NW becoming N 1 - 5

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and just a bit cooler.

High: 72 Wind: North 5-12

The sunshine was nice Monday as were the warmer temperatures climbing into the 70s. It will stay mild for this upcoming forecast and a bit unsettled. A cold front pushing south through the area Monday evening could trigger a few spotty showers. Otherwise skies will clear off overnight with lows from the low 40s north to the low 50s south. Winds will becoming north at 1 to 5 mph. Tuesday should be mostly sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the low 70s, and even some upper 60s in the Northwoods. Winds will be again from the north around 5 to 12 mph.

A disturbance in the Northern Plains will move into Wisconsin Wednesday causing a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially from midday on into the evening. Lows will reach the upper 40s with highs in the lower 70s.

We should catch a dry break for Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs around 79 degrees. A stronger weather system is now projected to move in from the Plains for Friday and Saturday. It may deliver some substantial rain and thunderstorms at times. The current data suggests an inch or more of rain could fall. Highs should be in the mid or low 70s with lows in the upper 50s.

High pressure and sunshine will return by Sunday and next Monday. It should be some really nice weather with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s Sunday to lows 80s Monday.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:50 p.m., 4-June 2018