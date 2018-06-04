Nicer weather for most of the work week

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. A slight chance of spotty showers later in the afternoon.

High: 76 Wind: West 10-20

Tonight: An isolated shower possible during the evening, then clearing late.

Low: 50 Wind: North~5

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice.

High: 73 Wind: North 5-10

After a rather chilly weekend, it looks like some pleasant weather ahead. Temperatures will be comfortable and we will have a couple small chances of rainfall this week.

The wind will still be with us today, but it will not be as cool as yesterday. With sunny to partly cloudy skies, high temps should reach the mid 70s for today. A couple isolated showers could pop-up later this afternoon and into the evening, otherwise it will be dry. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 20 mph and gust a little higher at times.

The slight chance of showers late today is being generated by a weak cold front moving in from the north. This front will turn winds to the north tonight and cool things down just a little for tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies will prevail for most of Tuesday and high temps will reach the low to mid 70s. So it will be cooler but still nice.

A low pressure system moving in later Wednesday could generate some showers and thunderstorms. A few drops of rain could linger into early Thursday morning, otherwise the main thing you will notice for the second half of the week will be warmer temps. The mercury should top out in the mid 70s on Wednesday and then in the upper 70s to around 80 for Thursday and Friday.

Once again late Friday into Saturday, another weak low pressure system will produce a chance of rain. The first part of the upcoming weekend could be wet, then on Sunday it could turn out quite nice with more sun. High temps over the weekend should reach the mid to upper 70s.

Have a fabulous Monday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 4-June, 2018