Summer cheese recipes from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin

Be sure to tune in to Wake Up Wisconsin Monday Morning. The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin will be stopping by to show how to work cheese into summertime recipes!

Blueberry Ricotta Coffee Cake

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup oat bran

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar, divided

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 container (8 ounces) BelGioioso Ricotta con Latte® cheese

1/2 cup plain yogurt

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries, divided

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped

1 cup thick blueberry yogurt

Cooking Instructions

Heat oven to 350°F.

Combine flour, oat bran, 1/2 cup brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon in a large bowl. Whisk the ricotta, plain yogurt, eggs, butter and vanilla in another medium bowl. Stir ricotta mixture into dry ingredients until just moistened. Fold in 1/4 cup blueberries.

Pour into a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining blueberries and 2 tablespoons brown sugar. Bake for 33-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.

Fold whipped cream into blueberry yogurt. Cut cake; dollop pieces with cream mixture.

Chocolate French Toast

2 tablespoons baking cocoa

1-3 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 1/2 cups chocolate milk, divided

6 eggs

8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter, cubed and divided

12 thick slices white bread (1-inch slices)

Sweetened whipped cream

Fresh sliced strawberries and chocolate curls

Cooking Instructions

Whisk cocoa and cinnamon in a large bowl. Add 1/2 cup chocolate milk; whisk until smooth. Whisk in eggs and remaining chocolate milk until blended.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter on a hot griddle. Dip bread slices in the chocolate milk mixture, soaking on each side for 30 seconds. Toast bread in butter on the griddle for 2-3 minutes per side or until sides are golden brown, adding butter as necessary.

Top with whipped cream. Garnish with strawberries and chocolate curls.

Recipe Tip: Vanilla extract could be substituted for the cinnamon in this recipe.