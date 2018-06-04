Merrill woman dies in Lincoln Co. crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Merrill woman dies in Lincoln Co. crash

By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
LINCOLN COUNTY (WAOW) -

A 50-year-old Merrill woman is dead after her car hit a driveway and rolled into a ditch, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department. 

Crews were attempting to fly Amy Duley to the hospital, but she passed away before the helicopter arrived on scene, according to authorities.

The crash happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. on County Road W, just south of Apartment Street in the town of Pine River.

Duley was the only one in the car.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to a press release.

This is the first fatal car crash in Lincoln County this year.

