Police: Drunk driver trapped in vehicle for hours after crash

A Tomahawk man says he was trapped in his vehicle for several hours after he crashed before anyone found him, according to a press release from Lincoln County Sheriffs.

The one-car crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway CC, just east of Jones Rd. According to the initial 911 call, the vehicle was found in the trees, and an official on the scene later determined there was a person inside.

Tomahawk EMS and the Tomahawk Fire Department responded to the scene, and used extrication tools to remove the man from the vehicle.

The 22-year-old man was medically treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was cited for OWI 1st offense, along with other possible charges.