NTC classes canceled due to IT system outage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Due to an IT system classes, all Monday classes at Northcentral Technical College have been canceled.

According to their Facebook page, the "Myths and Truths of Human Trafficking in Central Wisconsin" event this evening is running as scheduled. 

NTC says staff should still report to campus as usual.

