Clark County man pleads not guilty in OWI crash that killed 2 moms

NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - A 26-year-old Humbird man accused of driving drunk in a head-on crash that killed two single mothers pleaded not guilty to six felonies Monday, according to online Clark County court records.

Prosecutors say Trenton Bemis' blood-alcohol level was more than four times the legal limit to drive in the Dec. 15 crash that killed Michelle L. Kunze, 29, and Genie Carrillo, 35, both of Neillsville.

He is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, two counts of homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration and two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. No trial date was immediately set.

Kunze had two children and Carrillo had six, authorities said.

Prosecutors say Bemis had gone out bowling with two friends and later was traveling on U.S. 10 in the Town of Pine Valley about 11 p.m. when his pickup crossed the center line and hit a car driven by Kunze.

Bemis told investigators he drank about five beers prior to the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies reported it was snowing the night of the crash and some thin ice was on the road, the complaint said.