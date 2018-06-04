McCarthy: No long-term concerns for Matthews after softball injury

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy says there are no long-term concerns for linebacker Clay Matthews after he took a line drive to the face at the Green and Gold Charity Softball Game Saturday.

"I think he needs to work on his off-hand mid-side release of the ball. So that's what the tape showed me," McCarthy said. "It's a charity game, but most importantly, we don't have any long-term concerns."

McCarthy took questions Monday as the team held Organized Team Activities. He said Matthews would likely have surgery on his nose in the middle of the week.

"We're taking about scheduling surgery probably mid-week. It's unfortunate but it's for a great cause. I'm just glad he's OK," McCarthy said.

Matthews was pitching at the annual charity game, held at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, when he was hit. He had to be taken to the emergency room.

"I busted my nose pretty good and will have surgery once the swelling subsides," Matthews tweeted." Thankful as it could have been much more serious."

McCarthy was asked Monday if he had any concerns about his players taking part in the charity softball game.

"I think it's great on a number of fronts. Any time your players give back, charity, involved in the community. It's a great day for the fans. I mean they sell it out every year," McCarthy said.

"It's on its fourth player identity with the softball came. I'm not going to overreact to this."

Matthews and wideout Davante Adams were the captains of this year's game. The proceeds benefit mentor organization Young Life.