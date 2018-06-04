Crandon woman facing drug sentence arrested near Mexican border

CRANDON (WAOW) - Four days after failing to show up to be sentenced for helping smuggle some drugs into the Forest County Jail, a 53-year-old Crandon woman was arrested by custom officials near the Mexican border in Texas, Forest County Sheriff John Dennee said Monday.

Patricia Kirker was arrested Saturday near Laredo, Texas, and the process to have her extradited back to Forest County will begin shortly, the sheriff said.

"We have no further information and are waiting on (U.S.) Custom and Border Patrol to forward reports they have, if any," he said in a statement.

In March, a jury convicted Kirker of five felonies - mostly drug-related - and she was to be sentenced Wednesday but didn't show up, even though her attorney did, court records said. He told the judge he had "no idea" where she was.

Kirker was free on a $1,000 cash bond. The judge ordered the bond forfeited and issued a "nationwide" warrant for her arrest, court records said.

The felonies involved a March 8, 2017, incident that involved morphine and hydromophone from prescriptions of hers that she gave to a 22-year-old inmate to take into the jail when he returned from a work assignment, the criminal complaint said.

A woman who helped coordinate the pill exchange with the inmate told investigators that Kirker told her the inmate could sell them for $115 per pill, the complaint said. The inmate said the pills were for his use.

In a separate case that's set for a five-day trial in October, Kirker is charged with 11 felony counts of mistreatment of animals causing death and 160 misdemeanor counts of intentionally mistreating animals, failure to provide them food and failure to provide them water.

Those charges involve the seizure of nearly 40 wolf-dogs and some sickly horses from her property in a probe of animal cruelty - three days after the drug charges were filed.

The animals were found living in deplorable conditions and many were kept on chains without a way to get food or water, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said. A wolf-dog hybrid is part dog and part wolf and can potentially be dangerous pets.