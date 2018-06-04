Pointers Football HC search narrowed to four

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has narrowed the search for a football head coach down to just four candidates.

The finalists are Kelly Bills, an assistant coach/quarterback coach at Weber State University, Greg Breitbach, former head coach at Millersville University, Brandon Novak, co-defensive coordinator at St. John's University and David Taynor, head coach at Lock Haven University.

All four will visit campus in the next two weeks.

Here's a list of their community open forum dates and times:

Brandon Novak - Wednesday, June 6 from 3:00-4:00 p.m. in the Health Enhancement Center, Room 101

Kelly Bills - Friday, June 8 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. in the Health Enhancement Center, Room 101

David Taynor - Thursday, June 14 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. in the Health Enhancement Center, Room 116

Greg Breitbach - Friday, June 15 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. in the Health Enhancement Center, Room 116