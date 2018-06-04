Former Weston Wendy's employees speak out after walkout

Former Wendy's employees speak out days after they walked out of work, demanding more pay.

They said they don't plan to come back unless there are some changes made at the fast food chain's Weston location.

Crew members and management are among those who left. Only one worker returned to work after the walkout.

"It's sad because I did work with all my friends and stuff, we all became very close while we were there," former Wendy's employee, Isis Hunter said.

Former employees said over the past few months they went from 30 employees down to seven. They said they were told they didn't deserve to make a 'liveable wage.' Multiple workers said enough was enough.

"My boss offered to take a pay cut, I offered to give up an upcoming raise just to give these people raises that were working so hard for us and they told us no," former Assistant Manger, Kimberly Manteuffel said. "We just couldn't take it anymore."

While the fast food chain has reopened, those who haven't returned said team members are from Oshkosh and Appleton, helping to run the store in Weston.

News 9 reached out to Wendy's and has not received a call back.