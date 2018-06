The Brewers took a high school shortstop with their first pick of the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.

Brice Turang of Santiago H.S. in Santiago, Cal. was once believed to be a number one overall pick prospect, but struggled a bit this spring.

He hits from the left side of the plate and can put the ball almost anywhere. Scouts say he projects to be a shortstop long-term and is a strong defender.