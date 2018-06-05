A couple of rain chances later in the week

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and not as breezy

High: 72 Wind: North 5-10

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 48 Wind: SE around 5

Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms.

High: 72 Wind: SE around 10 becoming West

Changeable weather will be with us for the next few days, but the changes will stay within seasonal ranges so it will continue to feel like typical June weather for Wisconsin.

Skies will become mostly sunny for today. It will be nice June weather with less wind than the last couple of days, but temps could be just a little below normal, likely topping out in the low 70s this afternoon with some upper 60s in the Northwoods. The wind will be out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

Skies will stay clear early tonight then some clouds will move in late as a conglomeration of thunderstorms will try to move in from the west. This line of thunderstorms has at least a 50% chance of reaching the viewing area sometime during the mid to late morning on Wednesday. It will be fizzling out as it does, but we still could end up with some rain for a few hours around midday. With partly or mostly cloudy skies, high temps will once again be a little on the cool side for Wednesday reaching the low 70s.

Thursday is looking like a warmer day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs climbing into the upper 70s. The dry weather might be short-lived as another line of thunderstorms could move in from the west on Friday and into Saturday morning. It is not a guarantee that we will have more showers and storms at this point, but at least a 40% chance. If the rain does hit, skies will be more cloudy than sunny and highs will likely remain in the 70s for Friday and Saturday.

High pressure should bring back more sun and nice temperatures for Sunday and most of Monday. Highs will hit the mid to upper 70s on Sunday and linger around 80 on Monday.

Have a fabulous Tuesday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 5-June, 2018