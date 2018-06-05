Damp Wednesday, mixed weather after that

Tonight: Clear to increasing clouds late.

Low: 47 Wind: Light E to SE

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a 70% chance of scattered showers, possibly a t-storm.

High: 69 Wind: SE to S 5-12

The overall pattern coming up will still feature moderate temperatures with a few unsettled days mixed in from time to time. After a really bright sunny Tuesday, some clouds will roll into the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a weather system in the Dakotas and Minnesota marches east. Low temperatures should be mostly in the 40s, but some upper 30s are possible in eastern sections. Winds will be light from the east-southeast. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy and a bit cool with highs from the mid 60s to low 70s. There is a 70% chance of scattered showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected in our area, and rainfall should generally be from .10 to .40 inch. The winds will be from the southeast to south around 10 mph.

Thursday looks nice with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the lower 50s with highs in the upper 70s.

There is relatively low confidence in how the forecast details will play out from Friday through early next week. It appears there will be a nearly stationary front south of Wisconsin to focus the heavier shower and thunderstorm activity away from us. However, a few weak upper level disturbances could push across our region providing at least small chances of some showers or a thunderstorm.

It is very difficult to time these out this far in advance. At this point we have the chance of some scattered showers around 30% Friday and just 20% Saturday, then again Monday and Tuesday. Right now Sunday looks dry and partly cloudy. In fact even on the days with a chance of a few showers, there probably will be many dry hours and pockets of sunshine.

Overall the high temperatures will stay in the 70s, possibly peaking near 80 degrees here or there. Low temperatures should stay in the 50s for the most part. That is pretty comfortable for June, no doubt.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:15 p.m., 5-June 2018