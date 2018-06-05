Assembly candidate cited for disorderly conduct from 20 years ag - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Assembly candidate cited for disorderly conduct from 20 years ago

By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
A Republican running for an open state Assembly seat next week was cited for disorderly conduct nearly 21 years ago.

Police reports show Jon Plumer's daughter told neighbors in Sun Prairie in October 1997 that he threw her out of the house and pushed his wife to the floor.

On Monday, Plumer denied hurting anyone in the case.

