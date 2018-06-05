As a thank you, teachers get a free burger today at Red Robin

(WKOW) -- As a thank you to educators, Red Robin restaurants are offering a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries Tuesday, June 5, 2018 to teachers, educational professionals and administrators who show a school ID.

In addition to the “Teachers Eat Free” offer on June 5, teachers who sign up for the Red Robin Royalty loyalty rewards program can take advantage of exclusive offers redeemable at Red Robin restaurants throughout the year.

New members can join Red Robin Royalty anytime by texting “TEACHER” and their email address to 98666.

For more information about Red Robin’s teachers eat free promotion, visit www.redrobin.com/teachers.html.