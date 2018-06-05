Kelenic selected 6th by Mets in MLB draft, makes Wisconsin baseball history

Waukesha's Jarred Kelenic was selected No. 6 overall by the Mets, becoming the first high school baseball player from Wisconsin to be selected in the Top 10 of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Kelenic is the fourth high school player from Wisconsin to be drafted in the first round and the second since 1979. He graduated early from Waukesha West High School to focus on baseball and try to work his way up the draft boards.

The only other Wisconsin native to be drafted higher than Kelenic is Kenosha's Augie Schmidt, who was selected 2nd overall in 1982 after three seasons playing college baseball at the University of New Orleans.