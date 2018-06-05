Three dead in Taylor Co. crash

A fiery one-vehicle crash in Taylor County has left three people dead, according to a press release from sheriff's department.

Investigators say William Juneau, 49, and his passenger, Sandra Haff, 51, were killed on impact when Juneau lost control and crashed into a large piece of logging equipment on County Rd. MM and Copper Dr. in the Town of Jump River Monday night. An eyewitness said the vehicle, driven by Juneau, was traveling at 70-80 miles per hour as it approached a near 90-degree curve on the road.

Backseat passenger Tyler Flores, 28, was rushed via air to Aspirus Wausau, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the department.

Speed and alcohol are both believed factors, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.