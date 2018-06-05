Appeals court rules in favor of Rib Mountain in dispute with county

Four days after failing to show up to be sentenced for helping smuggle some drugs into the Forest County Jail, a 53-year-old Crandon woman was arrested by custom officials near the Mexican border in Texas, Forest County Sheriff John Dennee said Monday.More >>
Jody Lynn Newberry, 54, was reported missing earlier this week. As answers fail to surface, two of her children - who live in central Wisconsin - grow increasingly concerned.
According to officials, one person is dead after a car crash in Wood County.
Representatives from the Wausau Police Department and The Women's Community gathered Monday evening to tackle the topic of human trafficking.
A 26-year-old Humbird man accused of driving drunk in a head-on crash that killed two single mothers pleaded not guilty to six felonies Monday, according to online Clark County court records.
