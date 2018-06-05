Dozens of cats rescued from "deplorable" hoard in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society is caring for dozens of cats removed from "deplorable conditions" at an Oconto County home.

On May 31, Humane Society staff were called by the Sheriff's Office to help rescue the cats from a hoarding situation.

"WHS staff were heartbroken to find dozens of sick, injured and fearful cats in a single home," reads a statement from the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Some cats were dead.

The Wisconsin Humane Society is caring for 42 of the 60-plus cats from the property. The cats were taken to the campuses in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Ozaukee.

Other cats were taken to the Oconto Area Humane Society.

Some of the cats have missing eyes. Some have ear, skin and eye infections.

The cats are fearful because of the lack of care, WHS says.

"They are safe now, but have long recoveries ahead," says the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Alliance Insurance Centers in Green Bay is matching donations for the rescued cats up to $2,500.

To make a contribution, you can donate by clicking here.

The Wisconsin Humane Society urges community members and family to report any possible animal hoarding situations.