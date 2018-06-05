One man accused in Northwoods murder posts $25,000 to get out of jail

HURLEY (WAOW) - One of the five young men accused of conspiring to kill a Lac du Flambeau man whose bullet-riddled body was found on New Year's Day in rural Iron County is out of jail, according to online Iron County court records.

Evan Oungst, 28, of Eagle River posted a $25,000 cash bond Tuesday after a judge lowered it from $1 million and modified conditions, including electronic monitoring, court records said.

Oungst and Curtis Wolfe, 26, of Eagle River, James Lussier, 19, of Woodruff, Richard Allen, 27, of Hurley and Joseph Lussier, 26,of Hurley are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the death of Wayne Valliere Jr. The punishment for conspiracy to commit murder is life in prison.

All have pleaded not guilty. So far, an eight-day trial to start Aug. 8 has been set for Allen and the Lussier brothers, according to court records.

Valliere, 25, was last seen early in the morning on Dec. 22.

According to the criminal complaint, Oungst told investigators the six were riding around in a van, and at one point, everyone got out of the car and started to beat Valliere up.

"Allen then pulled out a gun. Joseph then heard a shot and saw that blood was coming out of the face of Wayne. While Wayne was still moving around and breathing, Joseph 'put a six pack in his back,'" according to the complaint." Joseph then advised that Wolfe, James Lussier and Oungst got rid of the body."

An autopsy revealed Valliere was shot eight times, including twice in the head.

An argument over a meth pipe that Valliere allegedly stole and a belief that he was a police informant have been cited as possible motives for the killing, according to the complaint.