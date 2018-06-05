Eagle River man, 38, pleads not guilty in rape of teenage girl

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A 38-year-old Eagle River man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to accusations he raped a woman and then pointed a gun at her and threatened to "blow (her) head off" if she ever told anyone, according to online Oneida County court records.

Richard Loppnow is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault in the Oct. 29 incident near Eagle River, court records said.

No trial date was immediately set.

According to the criminal complaint, Loppnow, who had a sawed off shotgun and a handgun, took the 19-year-old victim - identified as Jane Doe - to a repair shop on his property where she says Loppnow asked if she wanted to be "humiliated or shot in the head." She said she picked humiliated and Loppnow demanded oral sex .

At one point before Loppnow took her to a mobile home, he handed her the pistol to "help protect us" and she told investigators there was talk of "Mikey and the gang members," the complaint said.

At the home, Loppnow told the woman a text message he received indicated she had a choice - be gang raped, be raped by Loppnow or "they" would kill a man she loves who drove to Loppnow's home with her, the complaint said.

During the rape, Loppnow whispered to her to "make some noises," apparently to suggest pleasure, as the woman believed "this was supposed to be for the gang members that were supposedly watching," the complaint said.

After the assault, the woman told investigators Loppnow was crying and saying he never cheated on his wife before, the complaint said.

Loppnow then put a gun to his head and said he would shoot himself - before he pointed it at her and threatened to blow her head off, the complaint said.