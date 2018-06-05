Marathon Co. minority business owners get grant - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co. minority business owners get grant

Posted:
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Minority business owners in the Wausau area are receiving some help from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Governor Scott Walker paid a visit to the area on Tuesday to award 100,000 dollars in grants to the Marathon County Development Corporation (MCDEVCO).

"It's about time," Mary Thao, a minority business owner said. "MCDEVCO has played a big instrumental role in supporting minority businesses and entrepreneurs like myself."

The funds will be used to launch a revolving loan program for minority-owned businesses.

The loans can be used to purchase anything from land to supplies to support business growth and success.

Thao emphasized how these programs help the 'American Dream' become a reality.

"Keep on dreaming and making that dream come to fruition," Thao said. "There are opportunities and resources and people - good people and good organizations out there."

More than a dozen businesses have already expressed interest in receiving assistance.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.