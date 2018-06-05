Fake threat draws heavy police response in Birnamwood

An investigation is underway after authorities receive a phone call threatening violence against people living in Birnamwood, according to a news release from the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

The call was reportedly made around 4:00 Tuesday night. The caller gave police a limited time frame to meet specific demands, the release said.

The bomb squad along with sheriff's officials and numerous other agencies responded to the area of the alleged threat and shut down several roads as they investigated. A church nearby canceled services for the night. Authorities determined the report was false.

Sheriff's officials are now looking into who called in the threat.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story.