Tuesday Sports Report: Mosinee, Athens punch tickets to state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
It was sectional semifinal and final day for WIAA baseball. Here are the scores from the area:
Sectional Semifinals
Eau Claire North 8, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Green Bay Preble 1, D.C. Everest 0
Antigo 3, Wausau West 2
Mosinee 9, Clintonville 2
Green Lake/Princeton 9, Almond-Bancroft 8
Athens 14, Pittsville 1
Marathon 6, Pacelli 3
SPASH 5, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Sectional Finals
Green Bay Preble 12, Antigo 4
Mosinee 7, Fox Valley Lutheran 6
Eau Claire North 5, SPASH 2
Athens 10, Wausaukee 0