Firefighters rescue ducks in Rib Mountain

Three ducks were rescued from a sewer drain on Rib Mountain Drive near Nicolet National Bank.



The mother duck and her other five ducklings got separated from the three Tuesday afternoon.

Several people walking by noticed the ducks trying to cross Rib Mountain Drive, then heard the trapped ducklings in the drain. They moved the remaining ducks away from the road and called 911.



Firefighters were able to get the ducklings out with a net.



The duck family was re-united and released into the woods.