Bears spotted near popular Marathon County trail - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Bears spotted near popular Marathon County trail

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect
STRATFORD (WAOW) -

The Stratford Police Department is suggesting people avoid a popular trail.

A mother bear and her cubs were spotted near the Heritage Trail.

A post on the department's Facebook page Tuesday said the family spent Monday night in a tree just north of Stratford High School. The family then went north into Klemme Reserve.

Police are also asking people to put bird feeders away.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.