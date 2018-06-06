Off-and-on rain chances for the next few days

Today: Mostly cloudy and cool with rain and a few rumbles of thunder from late morning through early afternoon.

High: 69 Wind: SE 5-10 to SW

Tonight: Partial clearing.

Low: 53 Wind: NNE around 5

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds and warmer.

High: 79 Wind: Becoming SE 5-10

Another round of rain will be moving through the area today and that will keep temps on the cool side, otherwise it looks like more seasonal weather ahead with not too much heat or humidity.

A complex of thunderstorms moving out of Minnesota will hit our area from late morning through early afternoon today, mainly from 9 a.m. through about 2 p.m. The thunderstorms will weaken as they do move through our area, so there is not too high of a threat of severe weather. There will likely be some brief gusty winds and some rumbles of thunder, along with up to a half inch of rain. With clouds and rain around midday, temps will be limited. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to around 70.

The weather should dry up for tomorrow with a little more sun likely. This means warmer temps once again. Highs should reach the upper 70s to around 80 on Thursday but it will not be humid.

Another complex of thunderstorms will form late Thursday night and roll through the upper Midwest on Friday. It is a little uncertain how much of our area will be affected by rain on Friday but there is at least a 50% chance of rain and storms with the highest chance being in the southern half of the area. This rain and storm activity should be moving mostly out of our area by Saturday morning, leaving the rest of the weekend quite nice.

Clouds and rain will keep temps in the low to mid 70s on Friday, then the mercury should climb into the middle and upper 70s on Saturday and get close to 80 on Sunday. Another chance of storms will develop toward the evening hours on Monday and could linger into Tuesday morning.

Have a fabulous Wednesday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 6-June, 2018